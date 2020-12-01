On Dec. 1, former H.D. 117 State Rep. Deborah Gonzalez won the runoff election against Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney James Chafin to become the Western Judicial Circuit’s next district attorney. The circuit encompasses Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties.
Gonzalez secured 51.66% of the vote with 13,483 votes while Chafin took 12,617 votes, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The total does not include all absentee or provisional ballots.
“I want to say thank you, thank you to all of you. We did this together. This is the people’s vote, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves, work really hard to bring justice to Athens and Oconee,” Gonzalez said in a video shared on her Facebook page.
The runoff election was triggered after neither Chafin, Gonzalez nor Interim DA Brian Patterson secured more than 50% of the vote during the Nov. 3 election.
Clarke County voters carried Gonzalez to victory. 11,290 Athenians voted for Gonzalez, while 2,193 voters cast their ballots for her in Oconee County.
Gonzalez ran on a distinctly progressive platform, notably promising to fight mass incarceration by ending cash bail for low-level crime and low-risk offenders and to reduce prosecutorial overcharging. Gonzalez also promised to not prosecute low-level marijuana possession cases.
Chafin ran as a nonpartisan candidate, saying the district attorney’s office should be about service and not political agendas.
Gonzalez’s victory comes after a year of fighting not only on the campaign trail but also in courtrooms.