Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update on the delivery of vaccines in Georgia and announced widened eligibility Wednesday afternoon. Georgians 55 years old and older, as well as Georgians over the age of 16 with severe health problems, will be able to receive their vaccines starting March 15.
The governor's office has given the following health conditions to be eligible for vaccination: asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular illness, progressive kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disorders, immunocompromised state, liver disease, neurologic conditions (dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's), overweight and obesity (BMI greater than 25), pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and thalassemia. Pregnant women are also eligible.
Kemp's office anticipates 233,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines arriving in the state next week, but not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though that may change.
“Provided we continue to see increasing vaccine supply, it is our intent to open up vaccination to all adults in the first part of next month,” Kemp said.
Kemp was joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Response and Homeland Security Agency Chief Chris Stallings in speaking at the Georgia State Capitol.
"We're very confident in how we're moving forward. We don't want to create such demand that we have — you know — the horror stories that we saw in other states of long lines. We also don't want to have supply sitting out there with not having the demand for that supply," Kemp said.
Kemp announced last week that five more state-run mass vaccination sites will open on March 17. He also noted that the openings could occur at the same time as another announcement for the next group of people who are registered.