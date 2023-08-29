Governor Kemp issued a state of emergency for the entire state of Georgia on Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. The state of emergency will expire Sept. 8.
Idalia is expected to move through Georgia on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to southeast Georgia. The hurricane is set to first make landfall in Florida as a Category 3 or 4, but it is expected to have downgraded to Category 1 by the time it hits Georgia, the release said.
"We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia's landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond," Kemp said in the release. "Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring."
Much of southeast and south-central Georgia are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Some counties are currently under Hurricane Watch or Hurricane Warning, but Athens-Clarke County currently is not.