Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he will sign a state-wide shelter-in-place order that will go into effect this Friday through April 13. Kemp also announced the closure of K-12 public schools for the remainder of the school year, but online learning will continue.

Kemp said the order and its details will be signed and published Thursday. He did not specify what the order will require or how it will be enforced.

Kemp said the decision came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced people can become infected and begin to spread COVID-19 earlier than previously thought, even without symptoms.

“From a public health standpoint, this is a revelation and a game changer,” Kemp said.

He said the decision will aid hospitals, medical providers and help to prepare for the patient surge ahead. New models show Georgia will need more time to prepare for the hospital surge capacity, and the state has to become more aggressive, Kemp said.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health, said since the first two confirmed cases in Georgia were announced, the transmission of the new coronavirus transitioned from “what was related to travel” to widespread community transmission.

Toomey added that 1 in 4 people with the coronavirus don’t realize they have contracted the virus because they lack symptoms. Toomey said there are investigations into outbreaks in 47 long-term facility centers across Georgia, outbreaks in prisons, at least five known outbreaks related to church gatherings and others related to funerals.

There are 4,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of Wednesday evening, according to the DPH.

In an email to the Clarke County School District community, interim superintendent Xernona Thomas acknowledged the recent difficult weeks and asked for parents' patience as they work to address Kemp’s mandate.

“I recognize how challenging the past weeks have been – the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing all of us to make adjustments every day. We are working on how to address the many issues we face due to Governor Kemp’s mandate to close school through the end of the year,” Thomas said in the email.