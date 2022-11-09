Gov. Brian Kemp took to the stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy to give his victory speech after winning re-election for the 2022 gubernatorial election. The race between him and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams received nationwide attention as Georgia — a battleground state — held several elections for important offices at the state and federal levels.
“Tonight, hardworking Georgians from all walks of life spoke with a clear voice. They know which direction they want their state to go and it is forward,” Kemp said. “They want this team to keep putting them first, and that's exactly what we're gonna do. Across the country tonight, we took the first step in saving America.”
Kemp thanked the supporters and voters who contributed to his re-election win in addition to Team Kemp volunteers, other state candidates and his campaign staff. He also emphasized his campaign’s focus on combating crime and growing Georgia’s economy.
“Our message to voters was about making sure they had the opportunity to achieve the American dream right here in the Peach State, no matter their zip code,” Kemp said.
People started filing into the venue a few hours prior to the speech as polls were closing at 7 p.m. Some wore red, white and blue and most repped ‘Kemp’ stickers.
Bill Hines, a supporter who attended the event, wore an American flag blazer with a UGA hat covered in a ‘Kemp’ sticker. He said it was to celebrate a potential win before results were announced.
In terms of expectations for the night, Hines said he’s looking forward to a victory.
“Being surrounded by like-minded people all pulling for what's good for the state of Georgia, which is a victory like Governor Kemp,” Hines said.
Roswell City Council candidate Mulham Shbeibattended Kemp’s election night party with his wife and daughter..
“I'd love to see Gov. Kemp win and continue representing Georgia with character, with class, with compassion — continuing to do the things that make Georgia such a great place to live, a great place to work, a great place to retire, a great place for small businesses,” Shbeib said.
Raeyan Shbeib, Shbeib’s daughter and a freshman business undecided major at the University of Georgia, expressed her support for her father at the event.
“I'm here because of my parents. One, my dad is running for city council, so we're waiting to hear back on that. I'm just here to support them and to support what he supports,” Raeyan Shbeib said.
As results were steadily coming in, Erik Erickson, host of radio show The Erick Erickson Show, announced the loss of Democratic candidates from Florida and Texas.
“Sorry, Democrats,” Erickson said to the cheering audience.
Kemp and his family left the stage after the governor’s victory speech while supporters in the crowd celebrated the Republican win.