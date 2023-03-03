Graduation ceremonies for Cedar Shoals High School and Clarke Central High School will be relocated from Stegeman Coliseum, according to a letter from the Clarke County School District sent to parents and staff on Friday.
Both ceremonies were previously set to take place at Stegeman on Friday, May 26, but will have to be moved following a statement from the University of Georgia which said that the venue will be closed indefinitely after a small piece of the ceiling fell on Wednesday.
The letter did not contain any information about where the ceremonies will now be held, but did say the school district is working to make alternative arrangements and “will announce the new information as soon as it is finalized.”