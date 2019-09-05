A pistol was confiscated from a student’s backpack at Clarke Central High School on Sept. 4, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
According to the ACCPD release, the student, a 15-year-old male, was taken into custody and transported to juvenile detention. A juvenile complaint for possession of a weapon on school grounds was filed against the student.
The School Resource Officer confiscated the gun after administrators and the officer “located and isolated the student,” according to the ACCPD release.
The gun was reported when a student notified a teacher that another student was in possession of a gun, according to a Clarke County School District press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.