Between June 14 and 19, the Northeast Health District will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at various sites around Athens, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website. Appointments, insurance and IDs will not be required to receive a free vaccine.
The first opportunity will be held at Terrapin Beer Company, located at 265 Newton Bridge Road, on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second opportunity will be held at Pinewoods Mobile Home Park, located at 1465 Highway 29N, on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The third opportunity will occur at First AME Church, located at 521 N Hull St., on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fourth opportunity will be part of the ACC Community Celebration of Juneteenth at 550 Fourth St. It will be on June 18 and last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The fifth and final opportunity will occur at the West Broad Farmers Market, located at the Athens Housing Authority on 300 Rock Springs St. It will be on June 19 and will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.