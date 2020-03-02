The owner of Hedges On Broad and 100 Proof bars pled not guilty to charges of rape and kidnapping on Monday morning at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.

David Ellis Ippisch was arrested in November 2019 following an ACC Police Department investigation into an alleged rape that occurred at Hedges. He was indicted on Feb. 11 by a grand jury.

The case will go to trial on July 6.

“We have full faith in the American criminal justice system and are looking forward to our day in court,” said Markus Boenig, one of Ippisch’s attorneys.

Ippisch was denied bail in December 2019 by Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris on the grounds that it was likely a felony would be committed if he was granted bail, he posed a risk of influencing witnesses, and he posed a risk to the community or witnesses.

Four more women have come forward with sexual assault claims against him since his initial arrest, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Prosecutors said they expect more warrants will be taken out.

In the December court hearing, evidence seized by police from Ippisch’s apartment and the bar were discussed, including a list on Ippisch’s computer of 94 women he claims he had sex with. Some names were notated with terms including “stripper,” “friend,” and “aggressive but interesting,” the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Police also found bondage straps on Ippisch’s bed, which were mentioned in one woman’s statement, according to the Banner-Herald. The woman said she broke one of the straps during her struggle, and police detective David Harrison testified that one strap did appear to be repaired.

Ippisch’s attorneys maintain that all sex was consensual, and that Ippisch had some kind of a relationship with all of his accusers, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

An ACCPD report obtained by The Red & Black through an open records request was also filed on Dec. 11, 2019. It listed Ippisch as the suspect in a separate alleged rape that occured at his residence, 909 E. Broad Street, in October 2018.

