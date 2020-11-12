Several elections around the state were too close to call on Nov. 3, with no candidate earning more than 50% of the vote.
The Georgia House of Representatives elections code says that any race where no candidate claims a majority of the vote results in the two highest vote earners moving forward to a runoff.
Senate, public service commissioner races
The two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia are garnering national attention. The races between David Perdue and Jon Ossoff for one seat, and between Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock for the other will decide the Senate’s partisan majority.
Voters can currently request absentee ballots for the January runoff elections, but those cannot be submitted to election officials until Nov. 18.
Eligible but unregistered voters can register to vote in the Senate runoffs until the Dec. 7 registration deadline. Those under the age of 18 who will turn 18 before the Jan. 5 election can also register before the deadline and vote.
Early voting for the Senate runoff will take place beginning on Dec. 14 at polling places across the state.
On Jan. 5, there will also be an additional runoff for Georgia District 4 Public Safety Commissioner. This race will now share a timeline with the U.S. Senate runoffs since Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s statement on Wednesday.
Western Judicial Circuit district attorney race
For voters in Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties, the Senate runoffs are not the only much-discussed races. Voters will decide the Western Judicial Circuit’s new district attorney in a runoff between nonpartisan candidate James Chafin and Democrat Deborah Gonzalez.
According to the ACC website, the ACC Board of Elections will process absentee ballots for the district attorney runoff as early as Nov. 25, but votes will still be counted on Dec. 1 until they are complete.
The registration deadline for the state and local election runoffs passed on Oct. 5, so only currently registered voters can cast their ballots for this race.