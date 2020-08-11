Athens-Clarke County is having a general primary runoff election Tuesday. The county began processing absentee ballots Monday in preparation for election day.
Parts of the county are in Congressional District 9 and parts are in District 10. Check the MyVoter page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to check where you’re registered to vote, your polling locations and the status of your mail-in ballot.
District 9
Brooke Siskin and Devin Pandy are running in the Democratic primary runoff for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Siskin and Pandy received 41.21% and 33.57% of the vote respectively in the June primary. Dan Wilson, the third contender in the primary, received 25.23% of the vote.
Matt Gurtler and Andrew Clyde are running in the Republican primary runoff for the U.S. House District 9 seat. Gurtler received 20.96% and Clyde received 18.46% of the vote. There were nine candidates total in the June primary.
District 10
There are no runoffs in District 10 elections. Tabitha Johnson-Green beat opponent Andrew Ferguson in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House District 10 seat with 65.74% of the vote. Republican incumbent Jody Hice ran unopposed in the GOP primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.