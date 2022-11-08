The Red & Black went to the polls in Athens-Clarke County to ask voters about their experience. Here's what people said.
Cedar Shoals High School
Gregory Hall, 31, said this cycle, like the past few, feels pivotal so he got up a little early before work to come out and vote. A lifelong resident of Athens, he said he is concerned with the low turnout in his age demographic and that he wants to build an Athens for his family that better reflects his beliefs and the beliefs of those around him.
Carol Ann Adams, 48, said she’s always voted since she was 18 years old. Adams said there are multiple issues that are important for her, but she feels that abortion is a critical one. She believes that no one has “any business telling women about their healthcare choices, in Georgia or anywhere.”
Jere Bowden, 81, said she has always voted, but came out today because she feels democracy is on the ballot and she wants to preserve It. She said she wants voters to remember what the founding fathers wanted to do for the nation, and for people to stop the violence when they don't get their way.
Candace Stevenson, 45, said it's been a long time since she's voted, but felt that it was important to cast her vote today. She said it's time for a change, and that the economy and world affairs are her top issues. She's hoping for a change of seats.
Legacy Leslie, 24, wants to see change in her community. She said she wants better jobs, better pay and a justice system that is fairer. Leslie said that she has to work two jobs just to make ends meet and she wants to have her own place one day. Having better opportunities is what brought her to the polls today.
Gaines Elementary School
From 10:30 to noon, there was a light but steady flow of voter traffic in and out of the Gaines Elementary polling location on Gaines School Road in East Athens. The Clarke County School District did not have school today, so it was open with no issues for voters.
Bruce Watkins has lived in Athens since 1987. He said his voting experience at the Gaines Elementary polling location was smooth and simple.
“Very easy. I mean, no lines, no waiting. Everything’s pretty straightforward. Couldn’t be any simpler,” he said.
Watkins said this election, he voted for Gov. Brian Kemp for governor and Herschel Walker for senator. He hopes Kemp and Walker, if elected, will improve the economic situation in Georgia for people who work in small businesses like himself.
“Since Biden has been in office, my personal stock portfolios went down 60% just in the last two years, which is unprecedented,” Watkins said. “It definitely hits home when it costs more to fill up your car and it costs more to buy food.”
Tiffany Allen has been living in Athens for about two years. What brought her out to the polls to vote was the opportunity for change in government. Allen said she voted for Stacey Abrams for governor and Sen. Raphael Warnock for senator.
Allen said today was calm compared to what she was expecting from voting. With the chaos of campaigns and the anxiety built up during campaign season, Allen said she was expecting something a lot more busy and chaotic while voting. However, she said the experience was not like that and everyone was happy.
“I have literally been screaming at commercials, all kinds of stuff,” Allen said. “And this morning, everybody was so sweet, everyone was smiling.”
Matthew Martin has been living in Athens for about 15 years. He said he leans Republican and didn’t disclose who he voted for. However, Martin said he wasn’t particularly passionate about any topics or candidates this year.
“I don’t know what the right answer to a lot of these issues is,” Martin said.
He said candidates don’t typically make much of a difference when they get elected. He said both Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are “horrible people” and that the “whole system needs to be rehauled.”
“I know I haven’t really told you anything other than ‘how are you feeling with voting?’ Just like, a shrug,” Martin said. “I don’t know. I’m gonna go to lunch.”
Memorial Park
Ben Tomana, a junior political science student at the University of North Georgia’s Oconee campus, said that the voting process was pretty simple, despite not having his driver’s license.
“I had to go get a voter ID so I went downtown, got that and came back here,” Tomana said.
Kimberly Oliva, a graduate student at the University of Georgia, said that she has been voting at Memorial Park since 2016.
“It was pretty easy, and it usually is at this location,” Oliva said. “Maybe it's not as populated, but there’s never usually a line.”
Jay McCalla, a therapy doctoral student, said that the election could be overwhelming at times from the political ads.
“I really wish politicians would focus more on their platform and on what they are trying to do, whether that is for the state or the United States as a country, rather than doing misinformation ads or slandering each other,” McCalla said.
Fire Station #4
Beth Staton, the operations manager at the Athens Area Diaper Bank, has always voted on election day. She credits the practice with teaching her kids the importance of voting in elections.
But this year she wished that she had done early voting. Her wish is not because of long lines or the polling place, which she said is the “best voting precinct,” but because she has the flu.
Despite her illness, Staton wanted to cast her vote in opposition to Herschel Walker.
“If Herschel Walker becomes our state’s senator, I couldn't live with myself for not coming out and voting today,” Staton said.
Fire Station #3
The fire station at Five Points had a steady stream of voters from 9 to 10 a.m. Poll worker Caleb Tingle said the precinct had about 40 people lined up before the precinct opened but that people have been through the process in about five minutes since.
The importance of casting a vote was on the mind of voters and election officials alike. Alison McCullick, director of communications at the University of Georgia, said she has voted in every election since she was 18.
“I feel like it is part of what makes being an American special, to be able to participate in our electoral process,” McCullick said.
Tingle started working as a poll worker a few years ago because he said it “seemed like a decent way to serve,” and that since then, the experience has been smooth and fun.
Tingle said the job is a “fun way to meet folks and see neighbors and I think everybody should consider it.”
Tom Cona, a website designer, said that while the experience of voting in Athens is always positive, there was not enough diversity in candidate options.
“I hope that someday our country moves beyond the two-party system. Because now, everyone is polarized, t. There’s not enough choices in the candidates,” Cona said.
Cona said he did vote for one third-party candidate.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens
Voters filed in through the doors of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens this afternoon to participate in the 2022 Georgia midterm Election Day.
This location off Timothy Road has been a bit busier than in the past, Jean Spencer said, with a long line forming around the time the polls opened at 7 a.m.
Spencer is the poll manager, having previously worked as a poll watcher in 2018 in Atlanta before applying to be a poll worker, “where the action is,” then manager, Spencer said.
Spencer already submitted an absentee ballot a few weeks ahead of Election Day, to “get it out of the way,” Spencer said, but is working as a poll manager to help Athenians vote today.
“It's been great. I feel like that's my contribution to democracy. I'm more of a nuts and bolts person than a policy person. So that's where I fit in I feel like,” Spencer said.
JW Wallace votes “every time,” Wallace said, and expressed what it means to vote.
“In my opinion, my vote means is it's time for a change,” Wallace said.
David Smith voted in Athens for the first time today, having lived in various places in Georgia before now. Smith talked about the voting experience and significance of voting.
“I guess, you know, the generic ‘my voice is heard’ kind of thing. I really just feel like a kind of me and millions of others pushing a ball very gently. Hopefully it gets to the goal you wanted to get to,” Smith said.
Athens-Clarke County Library
As of Tuesday afternoon, the only line that occurred at the Athens-Clarke County Library precinct was when voters lined up for the opening of polls at 7 a.m.
“I think we were done with all them within 10 minutes,” said ACC library poll manager Nancy Brim.“We've not had a line since then of more than one or two people inside. So it's been pretty steady all day.”
Brim said that assistant poll manager Lorraine Fuller made the voter sign-in process more efficient by asking voters to have their identification prepared and by signing in handicapped voters in a different queue.
“[I] came with my daughter, who was 18, the first time she ever voted, and they were just so professional and so helpful all the pollsters,” said Susie Mobley, who has been a registered voter in Athens for 26 years.
Thomas Beasley said that economic factors motivated their voting decisions.
“Even though I've worked 40 hours a week full time, I'm struggling to get back,” Beasley said. “Taxes as well, taxes keep going up, and it's making it harder to live. And I love my job here in Athens, but I hate to have to leave just because everything's just getting so expensive.”
Mobley also said the economy was a motivating factor in their voting decisions, as well as women’s right to an abortion.
“I don't identify as being far right or far left,” Mobley said. “Some of the issues for me, a woman's right to an abortion.”
