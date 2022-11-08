Athens-Clarke County Multi-Modal Center
— Maddie Brechtel
Nearing 7 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Multi-Modal Center had no line and few voters leaving the precinct. Poll worker Heather Lavender said this has been consistent the whole day.
“It has not been busy. It’s been steady. There has not been more than I would say four people continuously in line,” Lavender said.
University of Georgia sophomore Grace Geiger said her first experience voting in Athens after transferring from Georgia State University, has been pleasant and easy, even voting with a provisional ballot. Geiger applied for an absentee ballot but never received it and having no method of transportation, decided to vote in Athens.
“I definitely just support a lot of the candidates. I was there when Stacey Abrams gave her speech here and I definitely want my vote to count,” Geiger said.
Anna Grace Brown, who works at a construction site in Lexington, Georgia, also decided to vote in Athens after her registration for Lexington did not process fast enough.
After rushing over from Roswell, Georgia, where he works, former UGA student Willy Du was the last person to vote at the precinct, arriving at just around 7 p.m. as the precinct was closing.
Du also had a mishap, not realizing his registration did not process and was forced to drive to Athens, where he filled out a provisional ballot, unsure of if it would count.
“I did what I thought I was supposed to do. So, I kinda feel the burdens off me but I should still be more attentive next time around,” Du said.
Du, like Brown and Geiger, felt a civic duty to vote.
“It’s my responsibility I believe as a citizen, and I think that if I don’t show where I stand on issues as insignificant as myself, it wouldn’t do any good to what I think is the right outcome,” Du said.
Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center
— Alander Rocha
David Lee, 54, believes the country is “in the toilet” with the current Democratic leadership, and he wants to vote in as many Republicans as he can. Even if the Republicans pull off a red wave, he does not think the country can recover from the “socialist utopia” he feels it’s headed.
Shantanya Brown, 44, and Brinya Brown, 22, said that voting is a family tradition and they bring the kids, who seemed to be excited to join the process, every time. Shantanya said that issues such as inflation and healthcare brought them out to the polls. She said that “everything's gone up, but people still make the same amount on their paychecks.”
Lashonda Nash, 21, said her family pushed her to come out and vote, and she feels good about coming out to “make a change and be the change.” She hopes to help the lower and middle class to be able to have the same opportunities as everyone else.
Alan Willard, 28, said his wife, Anna Willard, also 28, brought him out to vote tonight. She believes in standing up “for what you believe in and [voting] for what you think is right.”
Mary Jane Schwab, 44, said that she’s barely ever voted in midterm elections before, but she is coming out because it makes a difference. She said she is more so in the middle but came out to stick up for the rights of people in the wake of Roe v. Wade decision. She’s afraid gay rights may be next.
UGA students on driving home to vote
— Isabelle Eby
For many students at UGA who do not live in Athens, casting a vote in Georgia’s midterm election involved traveling back to their home county.
For Jerry Velasquez, a second-year studying political science, international affairs, and public relations, election day meant having to travel around an hour to vote in his hometown of Norcross, Georgia.
“It was a lot because I had to leave actually yesterday, my parents came up from yesterday, so I missed of the meetings that I had to do and like I had to cancel a lot of them and stuff like that. And even today I had to also like miss a lot of meetings later on,” said Velasquez. “So, it was a hassle.”
Velasquez said that issues like reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights were important to him in this election.
He also said that, as the political action chair for UGA's Hispanic Student Association, mobilizing the Hispanic and Latinx community was an important element to the midterm elections.
“It was really helpful for me to see that people really want to research and really want to educate themselves in political issues and candidates and stuff like that. So it was really cool to see like Hispanic people coming together and wanting to learn more about politics and get into like their civic duties and stuff like that,” Valasquez said.
He also said that seeing Hispanic people voting at the polls at Norcross was inspiring for him.
“Even coming like today at my polling place, I saw a lot more Hispanic people voting, you know, just very inspirational to see people becoming more engaged.
Virginia Deluca, a sophomore biochemistry major, traveled around an hour and a half to Cumming, Georgia, to cast her ballot. She said that traveling home wasn’t an issue for her since she didn’t have to miss any classes.
While she doesn’t have any strong political stances, Deluca said that voting was still important to her.
“I just wanted to do my duty as a citizen of America and vote,” said Deluca.