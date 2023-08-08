Like many other cities, Athens has its famed spots — the 40 Watt Club, the Arch and Sanford Stadium, to name a few — but there’s even more to discover off the beaten path. Here are five hidden gems around Athens that anyone from newcomers to seasoned locals can enjoy.
The Vault in UGA’s Special Collections Library
Located under UGA’s Special Collections library is the vault: a labyrinth of artifacts, documents and rare books. The archives encompass everything from Athens city directories to antique costume sketches from Paris theaters to Georgia Senator Richard B. Russell, Jr.’s baseball card collection. The vault is open to the public, but patrons must have an ID to enter.
Dearing Street Historic District
If you’ve exhausted the stately houses lining Milledge and Prince avenues, you might want to venture into the quaint residences found in the Dearing Street Historic District. Built during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the district boasts a variety of architectural styles along its quiet, shady lanes. It’s also home to The Tree That Owns Itself, a white oak with property rights.
UGA Trial Gardens
While the State Botanical Garden of Georgia gets a lot of (well-deserved) attention, many overlook UGA’s Horticulture Trial Gardens located near Snelling. Despite its primary use as a research center, the garden’s diverse collection of brilliant flora make it feel more like a scene out of “Alice in Wonderland” than a lab. The garden has free admission and is open year-round.
Oconee Forest Park
Nestled in the woods behind the Intramural Fields, Oconee Forest Park offers 60 acres of lush forest, trails and a stunning view of Lake Herrick. It is operated by UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. In addition to outdoor favorites like hiking and mountain biking trails, the park offers classes on topics like native plants and wildlife identification.
Oconee Hill Cemetery
While a cemetery may seem like a morbid recommendation, the Oconee Hill Cemetery’s terraced hillsides and shady, winding paths prove it to be a great spot to enjoy some fresh air. The cemetery features numerous notable graves — including that of The B-52’s Ricky Wilson and legendary Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley — and a breathtaking (pun not intended) view of the North Oconee River from an iron truss bridge dating back to the 1890s.