Some of Mokah Jasmine Johnson’s neighbors weren’t initially sure if their ballots would include the House District 117 candidate. Johnson said district lines for the Georgia State House of Representatives cut through her neighborhood near the Georgia Square Mall in Athens, prompting confusion.
Three state House districts cover Athens-Clarke County, the smallest county by land area in Georgia. Some neighborhoods are split like Johnson’s for a reason, she said.
“It’s obvious the way they chop it up is to benefit the Republican stronghold,” Johnson said.
Every 10 years, the Georgia General Assembly redraws the U.S. Congressional and state House districts using new census data. Each district must have equal populations according to the distribution data from the census. The governor must then approve the plans.
A map that favors one party would mean that some voters have more say than others. Those elected in 2020 will be responsible for drawing the maps used in every election for the next decade, potentially influencing the state’s political trends for years to come.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that partisan gerrymandering is a political issue outside the reach of federal courts. Partisan gerrymandering is the practice of drawing district lines to favor one party.
The Supreme Court’s ruling allows for states like Georgia with one party in control to redistrict according to political preferences without federal courts being able to interfere. Gerrymandered maps can still be thrown out by state courts, as they were in a 2018 Pennsylvania case.
Democrats would need to flip 16 seats in the Georgia House and eight seats in the Senate to gain a majority.
Gradual shifts in power
20 years ago, Georgia was still in the middle of a political realignment. Voters typically favored Republicans in national elections but Democrats in local ones. Republicans controlled eight of the state’s 11 U.S. House of Representatives seats before the 2000 election. Democrats controlled 102 of 180 seats in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Democrats in the General Assembly felt their power slipping away in 2000, University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said. In response, they drew a map with a district that included both Clarke County and Bryan County, separated by over 200 miles.
“They engaged in one of the most extreme gerrymanders I’ve ever seen,” Bullock said. “Their goal was not only to hold on to power in the House and Senate but to actually increase their seats.”
Two years later, voters elected Sonny Perdue to be the first Republican governor in Georgia since Reconstruction. Perdue, a former Democrat, convinced four state senators to switch parties before taking office, shifting the senate majority to Republican. The state House flipped after the 2004 election when Republicans won a slim majority despite an unfavorable map.
The strength of the Republican Party in Georgia has peaked, Bullock said. As redistricting nears, Republicans are now the ones on defense.
“In 2011-2012, their goals were to simply get two-thirds in each chamber. So they didn’t pull out all the stops,” Bullock said. “But with power gradually slipping away from the Republican Party, I think they’ll be much more aggressive in 2021.”
Calls for change
If elected in November, Johnson wants to implement an independent redistricting committee. Jonathan Wallace, the Democratic candidate for House District 119, also supports the move, according to his website.
Marcus Wiedower, the Republican incumbent for District 119, didn’t respond to a request for comment. Houston Gaines, the 2017 University of Georgia alum running for a second term to represent District 117, doesn’t want politicians choosing their voters, campaign spokesperson Matthew Couper said.
“If there was a proposal to address the issue, he would be open to that,” Couper said. “He wants to keep strong communities and communities of interest together and doesn’t like the idea of politicians drawing their own lines.”
In Georgia, it’s mostly Democrats who are fighting for the independent redistricting commission. Nationally, however, it’s largely a non-partisan issue. Of the 14 states that include a commission as part of the local legislative redistricting process, six have voted for the Republican presidential candidate in each election since 2000.
A redistricting commission would be harder to implement in Georgia, Bullock said. The Georgia Constitution doesn’t allow for a citizen-led initiative process, which was used in Arizona and California to start Congressional redistricting commissions.
A ballot measure has to start with the state legislature. In December 2016, Democrats proposed an amendment to the state constitution that would have redirected redistricting power from the General Assembly to an independent commission. The bill died in committee. Six members of the state House sponsored a similar bill in February 2019. It never advanced to committee.
Redistricting on Georgia's mind
Gordon Rhoden, chairman of the ACC Republican Party, has been working hard to re-elect Gaines in House District 117 and Wiedower in House District 119.
He said Gaines and Wiedower are balanced representatives who don’t have a far-right or far-left agenda. The upcoming election is even more important for Georgia Republicans because of redistricting.
“That’s huge for the entire state, not just for Athens-Clarke County,” Rhoden said. “We’re excited about some of the changes we’re seeing taking place in Clarke County. Nothing changes overnight. It’s like turning a battleship. It takes time to do that. But our people are motivated.”
The National Democrat Redistricting Committee also welcomes change. According to its website, NDRC wants to shift redistricting power to create fair maps where Democrats can compete. Georgia is among its top five targets in 2020, director of campaigns Garrett Arwa said in a phone interview.
Bullock said it is unlikely that Democrats gain control of the state House. They flipped 14 seats in the 2018 midterm elections, but Arwa said there are about eight vulnerable incumbent Democrats in 2020.
“We know that Georgia’s a tough state,” Arwa said. “Democrats need a lot of seats to pick up in the House. But we do feel like the prospects are there.”
NDRC endorsed 23 candidates for the state House and contributed the maximum allowable $2,800 to each candidate, Arwa said. One of those candidates is Johnson, an activist and former member of the ACC Board of Elections.
“The goal is to try to get as many of these seats flipped so that we can do proper redistricting,” Johnson said. “I have been in communication with other state representatives, and that is the No. 1 goal. Because if we don’t try to get some balance in the state House, we’re going to continue to see the same things.”
Johnson’s campaign calls District 117 “one of the most flippable seats in the state.” Democrat Deborah Gonzalez beat Gaines in a 2017 special election before losing in 2018. Bullock said Gonzalez won primarily because a vote on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) incentivized Clarke County residents to visit the polls.
This year, redistricting could be an extra motivating factor for voters regardless of political party or address. The next decade’s balance of power is at stake.
“Republicans are dying off, and their grandchildren are voting for Democrats,” Bullock said. “The trends favor Democrats. Sometime during the 2020s, yeah, we’ll probably have Democratic governor. The challenge for Republicans if they draw the districts is to come up with a plan that is good for a decade.”
