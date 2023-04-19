Historic Athens hosted a panel at the Lyndon House Arts Center on Tuesday to discuss health care equity in Athens. The panel was moderated by Hope Iglehart, director of engagement and African American heritage, and featured representatives from medical organizations including the Athens Nurses Clinic, the Athens Neighborhood Health Center, the Clarke County Health Department and St. Mary’s Hospital.
The first half of the discussion focused on historical disparities in health care services. Rosa Thurmond, former office manager for the Clarke County Health Department, recounted how the department moved during the 1960s and 1970s from various buildings around Athens in search of enough space to offer adequate services.
Thurmond, who was the first Black receptionist desk clerk for the department, also touched on how racism impacted the department’s work in caring for patients. Experiencing racism has been linked to negative physical and mental health effects, and can be a barrier to receiving care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Racism still existed, it mainly existed with some of the employees, but also some of the [patients],” Thurmond said.
The panel also covered current health care disparities, and how the organizations in attendance were working to combat them.
Paige Cummings — executive director of the Athens Nurses Clinic, which provides free and low-cost care to uninsured patients — said that in addition to securing money to continue providing for their clientele, the clinic also works to connect patients who make too much money to qualify for the clinic’s services with organizations that can serve them. She cited the Athens Neighborhood Health Center, which also works to provide affordable health care, as an example.
Additionally, the panelists discussed challenges in addressing health inequity in Athens. Jennifer Richardson, the marketing and outreach director at the Athens Neighborhood Health Center, said her organization has noticed a surge in people experiencing mental health issues and trauma. Richardson said the stress has likely already been there, but trying events like the pandemic have caused it to come to a head.
“It’s a symptom of the trauma our local community, our state and our nation is going through,” Richardson said.
Iglehart adjourned the panel with audience questions, and allowed guests to mingle with the panelists afterward.