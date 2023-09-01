The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host its third annual Above Athens Host Air Balloon Festival on Sept. 30 at Sandy Creek Park from 3 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. The festival is set to highlight and feature tethered balloon rides, food trucks and complimentary children activities. The park will be closed to the public prior to the event.
Those entering Sandy Creek Park will not be charged on the day of the festival. For the tethered balloon rides, participants must pay $25 in cash. The rides are also said to be subject to weather conditions, but there is no alternative date scheduled for if the rides are canceled, according to the department.
Participants are encouraged to bring folding chairs to the event, and to not bring pets, as they will be denied entrance.
ACC Leisures Services is partnering with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and traffic engineering to create an improved plan for traffic. The partnership, according to the department, is said to provide a better experience for participants.
The event is set to conclude with a balloon glow around 8:30 p.m.