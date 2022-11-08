With 100% votes reporting in state House District 120, Republican Houston Gaines won the seat with 61.20% of the votes over Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson.
Gaines told The Red & Black this win was a team effort.
“We had a great campaign staff, a lot of supporters, a lot of folks who made tonight possible,” Gaines said. “And obviously you see it with over 60% in our favor.”
With his win, he said there is a lot to do in the next two years. He said that while the state has worked to tamper down the highest inflation in 40 years, there is more work to do. Whether providing property tax relief or addressing crime by cracking down on district attorneys who aren’t prosecuting criminals, he said his work continues to move Georgians through “uncertain economic times and on crime.”
“Everybody who voted for us, I'm truly honored, and we're going to work just as hard as we have for the last four years and even harder over the next two years to keep delivering for our community,” Gaines said. “Even those who didn't vote for me, I'm here to represent everybody across all four counties or districts and that's what I'm gonna continue to do every single day.”