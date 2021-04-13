With the reopening of fitness centers during the COVID-19 pandemic, students observed the varying safety measures taken by popular Athens gyms to prevent outbreaks. Despite well-known guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some gyms have fallen short in providing strict measures to combat the COVID-19 rates in Athens.
As many students prioritized health and fitness post-quarantine, gyms such as Classic City Cycling, Crunch Fitness, Purvelo and the University of Georgia’s Ramsey Student Center have regained memberships. Gyms balanced between increasing membership and revenue and reopening safely with COVID-19 precautions.
Crunch Fitness
Glendy Berduo graduated from UGA in December with a bachelor’s in public relations and works out at Crunch Fitness regularly. Berduo said members have flexibility to decide if they take any precautions, but minimal enforcement by staff has led to a culture resemblant of pre-pandemic times.
“It looks like COVID doesn’t exist,” Berduo said.
Max Pool, a junior economics and romance languages double major from Marietta, began working out as a COVID-19 resolution to exercise more. Pool said it was rare to see masks at the gym and social distancing was not enforced due to high capacity.
“I’ve been there during some high traffic times and it gets really busy in there … which probably doesn’t bode well for COVID transmission,” Pool said.
Although members have their temperature checked, both Berduo and Pool noted that they aren’t completely sure that the thermometer takes their temperature or if staff paid any attention to the number. While staff always wear masks, Pool said he had never seen any enforcement of COVID-19 safety measures.
Crunch did not respond to requests for comment from The Red & Black.
Ramsey Student Center
Katie Reid, a sophomore journalism major, said she utilized the Ramsey Student Center because it was free for students.
“I think that the vast majority of people that are working out at Ramsey are pretty aware of what's happening and the necessity and wearing masks,” Reid said.
Reid said Ramsey’s changed layout of machinery, mask requirements and sanitization of equipment has shown a commitment to safety. While Reid said she had never seen staff directly enforce mask wearing, it is a norm to wear them while working out, except on cardio machines.
“I think that they're doing the best they can,” Reid said.
Purvelo
Maxine Clifford, Purvelo’s Athens studio manager and a 2019 University of Virginia graduate, discussed the multitude of new measures taken in the studio to limit exposure.
To prevent contamination, the check-in process is hands-free, bikes are 6 feet apart, the studio is mopped several times per week, high touch surfaces are wiped down every class and masks are mandated except when riding.
Clifford has embraced the idea that some COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented long-term at Purvelo. She said the heightened cleaning and precautions taken by staff show that Purvelo is “willing to go the extra mile.”
“We clean everything down to a T,” Clifford said. “Clients are in the cycle room and then they're out.”
Classic City Cycling
Erin Kelling graduated from UGA in 2020 with a bachelor’s in psychology and works at Classic City Cycling as the studio manager and head instructor. Since its opening in June 2020, she said the studio frequently adjusts its precautions based on CDC guidelines.
Mary Lazzaro, a sophomore psychology and dietetics double major, takes classes at Classic City Cycling regularly. As her sorority’s body image coordinator, Lazarro said she set up a cycling class for 25 members of her sorority because the studio felt safe and clean.
At Classic City Cycling, time in between classes is reserved for sanitizing bikes and masks are required except for during the cycling class time.
“I always see the staff wiping everything down,” Lazzaro said.
Classic City Cycling has only operated under pandemic restrictions, and Kelling said staff have gone through the challenges together as “like-minded people who took the pandemic very seriously.” Kelling said finding a studio that aligns with people’s personal safety outlooks was critical, and people wanting to attend in-person studio classes to workout should do research and contact the studio first.
Kelling referenced CDC guidelines and said masks were not required if someone is doing something where it could hinder their ability to breathe, such as working out.
“I love the fun atmosphere that all the workers and the people who go there have ... it doesn’t really feel like a workout to me,” Lazzaro said.