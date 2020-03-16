As of Sunday, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There are 99 confirmed cases in Georgia as of noon on Sunday, mostly in the metro Atlanta area, one of which resulted in death. Cases are climbing each day as the virus spreads.

The two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens were two adult residents, said D. Stephen Goggans, director of the state’s East Central Public Health District, in an email to The Red & Black. They were not hospitalized and are now recovering at home.

As public health officials announce more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, here’s what to do before going to a doctor’s office and how testing works in Athens.

Evaluate your risk

Symptoms for COVID-19 include mild to severe respiratory illness with a fever, cough or shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have these symptoms, have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or traveled to an area with known cases of the virus, call your health care provider.

“Make sure that individuals that want to be tested don’t just go to an emergency room, don’t just go to a physician’s office,” said Georgia DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey in a Thursday press conference. “Because we don’t want anyone with the coronavirus — or influenza or measles — to expose those individuals in the waiting area. Call ahead. Make sure these tests can be done.”

If you have traveled to an area of high-risk for the virus, which includes China, Iran, South Korea and various European countries, but do not have symptoms, the CDC still recommends you stay home and practice social distancing for two weeks. Symptoms may take two to 14 days to appear after exposure, according to the CDC.

Social distancing means avoiding crowded places and public transportation, keeping a 6-foot distance between other people and staying home as much as possible.

If your health care provider recommends you be tested after you call, wear a facemask to the office, wash your hands often and cover your mouth and nose if you cough or sneeze.

Older people and people with chronic health conditions are at the highest risk, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends these people take extra precautions. People at lower risk for becoming very sick — like young people — can still practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

“Please don’t go out if you are ill,” Toomey said. “Personal responsibility and also protection of our families is critical at the time of this pandemic.”

Testing for COVID-19 in Athens

As of Friday morning, patients who wish to be tested for COVID-19 must meet criteria set by the CDC and DPH and have a physician’s order for the test, according to an email from Piedmont Athens Regional.

The CDC recommends clinicians use their own judgement about whether to test a patient and said most people with confirmed COVID-19 cases have had a fever and symptoms of acute respiratory illness.

Priority patients for testing include hospitalized people with symptoms associated with COVID-19, people at high risk and health care personnel who had contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients in the last two weeks, according to the CDC.

Piedmont Athens Regional set up a toll free number — 866-460-1119 — for people concerned they have COVID-19. An automated message recommends people with manageable symptoms of suspected COVID-19, which includes fever, cough and shortness of breath, should stay home. If the symptoms are not manageable, a nurse on the line will evaluate if the person meets the criteria for a test.

“For the large majority of patients who may have flu-like symptoms, testing for Coronavirus is still not necessary,” Piedmont Athens Regional said in the email.

Once a doctor decides a test is necessary, they will complete a form and call the state DPH, which will approve or deny the request.

A case sample from the patient will be sent to a DPH laboratory or a LabCorp location. LabCorp is a global company that specializes in providing diagnostic tests, drug development and other technology-based solutions to illnesses.

Once the test is completed, the results will go to the DPH and the local patient. A positive result will be added to the DPH’s running list of confirmed Georgia cases. Cases actively getting tested or negative results will not be counted, according to Piedmont Regional.

Patients and doctors will not know if the test is positive until the sample goes to the DPH laboratory, undergoes testing and the results are sent back. LabCorp test results take three to four days.

Before late February, only the CDC had testing capacities in the United States. Since Feb. 27, public health laboratories have greatly surpassed the amount of tests done by the center.

Toomey said in the press conference that the current capacity for the DPH testing is 50 per day. They currently have enough tests for 500 people. By next week, the department will add more equipment and trained staff, upping the capacity to 100 per day.

LabCorp made tests available March 5 and can test several thousand per day across the nation. The company expects to have the ability to test 10,000 per day by the end of the week and 20,000 per day by the end of the month.

Piedmont Regional is taking precautions for visitors entering the hospital as well. The hospital will pre-screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, closing off some entrances to do so. It will also limit patients to no more than two visitors and no children under 13 unless they need treatment, according to a Friday press release.

“Piedmont Athens Regional understands the situation is evolving every day, and as the CDC changes its guidelines, the hospital, in turn, is updating its practices to follow the latest best practices and protocols,” the press release said.

For Athens residents who have not traveled to high-risk areas, the best way to curb the spread of the virus is to follow the CDC recommendations — self-isolate, avoid unnecessary trips and wash your hands often.