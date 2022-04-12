When germs infiltrate our bodies, such as the virus that causes COVID-19, they assault and grow. The invasion causes an illness, which is known as an infection. To combat infection, our immune system employs a variety of strategies. Red blood cells provide oxygen to tissues and organs whereas white blood cells, often known as immune cells, combat illness.
When a person is infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 for the first time, it might take several days or weeks for their body to develop and employ all of the germ-fighting mechanisms needed to recover. The person's immune system recalls what it learned about how to defend the body against COVID-19 after the infection.
How these vaccines work
The body normally produces T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes — types of white blood cells — a few weeks following immunization. As a result, a person might become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 either before or shortly after immunization and become ill as a result of the vaccine failing to give adequate protection.
The process of establishing immunity following vaccination can sometimes induce symptoms such as fever. These symptoms are typical and indicate that the body is strengthening its defenses.
Types of vaccines
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are both mRNA vaccines and include material from the virus that causes COVID-19, which instructs human cells on how to manufacture a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. This material is not harmful. After making copies of the protein, our cells destroy the vaccine's genetic material. Our cells understand that the protein shouldn't be there and produce T- and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the COVID-19 virus if we become infected again.
Vector vaccines such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine include a modified form of a virus other than the one that causes COVID-19. A viral vector is material from the virus that causes COVID-19 inside the modified virus's casing.. Once the viral vector has entered our cells, the genetic material instructs the cells to produce a protein that is specific to the COVID-19 virus. Our cells create copies of the protein using these instructions. This causes our systems to produce T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that remember how to fight the virus if we become infected again.
Booster doses improve or restore COVID-19 protection that has deteriorated over time. Everyone over the age of 12 who has completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccination should obtain a booster.