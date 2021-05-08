Approximately 700 Clarke County teachers, faculty and staff members received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Clarke Central High School gymnasium on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. As COVID-19 vaccines become more and more available throughout the Athens and University of Georgia communities, questions about what people can go back to doing now that they have been fully vaccinated have been on the rise. (Photo/Zachary Tate, ztate@randb.com)