Georgia recently surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 status report. The state now has 114,401 confirmed cases as of Saturday.
Clarke County has also seen a spike in cases, with 925 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, according to the DPH. Less than one month ago, on June 16, the county had 417 confirmed cases. The Red & Black has compiled a list of COVID-19 test providers in Athens as cases increase.
Georgia Department of Public Health
The DPH has two testing sites in Athens listed on its website: the Clarke County School District Transportation Center off Newton Bridge Road and another location on Mitchell Bridge Road. According to the DPH’s website, testing is available to all Georgians who request it even if they don’t have symptoms.
You can call 706-340-0996 for appointments at either location Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Clarke County School District Transportation Center
Location: 165 Paradise Blvd.
Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-noon
Mitchell Bridge location
Location: 1030 Mitchell Bridge Rd.
Hours: Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-noon
Athens Free Mobile Clinic
This clinic, run out of a van, aims to provide free COVID-19 tests for people who have transportation challenges, Dr. Suzanne Lester said in an email.
The clinic acts as an extension agent of the DPH for the Northeast Health District, which includes Athens-Clarke County. Lester is the medical director of the clinic and an associate professor of family medicine in the Augusta University/University of Georgia medical partnership, which supports the program alongside the ACC government.
There are no requirements to get a test, but Lester asks people with transportation to use the DPH drive-in testing sites so the mobile clinic can focus on people without reliable transportation. You do not need a driver’s license or other documentation to get a test, Lester said in the email.
Call 706-308-4092 for appointments Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Varies; Can conduct testing at homes and pop-ups at various community centers and other neighborhood locales
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday and most Saturdays with flexible hours based on needs and staffing availability
Athens Neighborhood Health Center
This private, nonprofit medical facility conducts COVID-19 tests for anyone and plans to expand testing to its two other locations soon, Jennifer Richardson, director of marketing and outreach, said in an email. Patients do not need to exhibit symptoms to be eligible for a test, and there is no out-of-pocket cost. The health center will bill the patient’s insurance, and most insurances cover COVID-19 testing without affecting co-pays, Richardson said in the email.
Call 706-255-4038 to schedule an appointment.
Location: 675 College Ave. (East Side and Hilsman Health Center locations to have testing capabilities soon.)
Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peachtree Immediate Care
This urgent care provider runs a drive-in COVID-19 testing site at Clarke Middle School but will need to move to a different location after July 17 because of school starting, said Tim Kiss, vice president of marketing at CRH Healthcare, Peachtree Immediate Care’s parent company. Kiss said they are in talks with other locations, such as shopping centers, to use their large parking lots as the school prepares to start. They expect to have a new location on July 20.
Test appointments are going quickly and appear 24 hours in advance on the website. Fill out the online form to schedule an appointment.
Location: 1235 Baxter St.
Hours: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Piedmont Urgent Care clinics can refer patients for testing, but walk-ins aren’t currently accepted, PARMC spokesperson Sydney Walker said in an email. Testing is for people who are currently sick. They ask anyone with emergency warning signs for COVID-19 to seek care immediately. Piedmont also offers antibody testing consult visits through its primary care practices and urgent care clinics. Most insurance carriers cover COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing, and self-pay is also accepted, Walker said in the email.
Book a virtual screening with a Piedmont Urgent Care provider here.
Location: Your nearest Piedmont Urgent Care location once you have a testing recommendation.
St. Mary’s Health Care System
St. Mary’s does not provide COVID-19 testing for the general public, according to St. Mary’s spokesperson Mark Ralston. Testing capability is limited to patients admitted to one of St. Mary’s three hospitals, patients who are undergoing a procedure that will require an overnight stay, or for certain emergency department patients “when necessary for their safety and the safety of others,” Ralston said in an email.
University of Georgia Health Center
The UGA University Health Center only offers COVID-19 testing to students. The Athens Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is now certified to support human coronavirus testing, and Veterinary Medicine is getting ready to perform this service, according to a July 8 ArchNews email.
Students may book appointments by calling 706-542-1162.
Location: 55 Carlton St.
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please let us know of other testing sites to add to this list. You can email us at news@randb.com.
