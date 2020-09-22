Today is National Voter Registration Day. The 2020 election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 is expected to have about a 70% turnout among eligible voters, but that will look drastically different this year as more voters turn to mail-in voting or early in-person voting to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

If you live in the state of Georgia or are registered to vote in the state, here’s how to check the status of your registration or register to vote if you haven’t already. The deadline to register to vote in Georgia is Oct. 5.

How to register

In the state of Georgia, you can register to vote online or by downloading and mailing in a hard copy registration form. New voters can find this information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

The state also has an online voter page that allows Georgians to check and see if they are already registered to vote, where their polling location is for early voting and on Election Day, the district of offices they vote for and requesting an absentee ballot.

Requirements

To register to vote, you must be:

Eligibility requirements for voting A citizen of the U.S.

17 and a half years old to register and 18 years old to vote

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

Not currently serving a sentence for conviction of a felony

Students whose permanent address is in a state other than Georgia can register to vote or view the status of their registration on their state’s Secretary of State or online voter registration website.