The 2020 general election is taking place during a pandemic. To make your voice heard on Election Day, The Red & Black has compiled a list of information to help everyone vote safely and successfully.
To vote in person on Election Day, you must vote at the precinct you are assigned based on county and address. To check your assigned precinct, log in to the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website.
How to stay safe at the polls
The Georgia Department of Public Health is allowing those who are sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine due to potential exposure to the disease to vote in person on Tuesday.
Those who are sick or in quarantine should protect poll workers and other voters by wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart and washing their hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting. Those who are sick or in quarantine should let poll workers know about their condition when arriving at the polling location.
Voters and poll workers who do not have COVID-19 should still take precautions to protect themselves and others by following CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer before and after leaving the polling location. The CDC recommends that poll workers should stay home if they are sick, test positive for COVID-19 or recently came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The CDC also suggests voting at off-peak times, such as mid-morning.
How to check your voter registration status
To check your Georgia voter registration status, log in to the My Voter Page with your first initial, last name, county registered and date of birth.
Does Georgia have same-day registration?
No, Georgia does not have same-day voter registration. The registration deadline was Oct. 5.
What identification do I need to vote?
In order to vote at the polls, you will need to bring a valid, government-issued photo ID. Examples include a driver’s license, even if expired, a government employee photo ID, a valid U.S. passport, a valid U.S. military photo ID, a Georgia Voter Identification Card or a valid tribal photo ID. A student photo ID from a Georgia public university, college or technical school can also be used as voter identification.
If you do not have a valid photo ID, you will be issued a provisional ballot. You will have three days from the close of the polls to present acceptable identification to your county registrar office for your provisional ballot to count.
Do I have time to mail my absentee ballot?
The last day to request an absentee ballot was on Friday, Oct. 30.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing completed absentee ballots as soon as possible. The ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The best way to ensure this is to drop the ballot off in a designated ballot box.
How do I track my absentee ballot?
To track your absentee ballot, log on to the My Voter Page, then, go to ‘absentee ballot status.’
How to report voting issues or problems
To contact the election supervisor, go to the elections division web page for the Secretary of State’s website. Select your county from the drop-down menu. The following menu will provide the name, address, email and phone number for the elections supervisor in the specific county.
The Election Protection coalition can answer questions about all stages of voting. 866-OUR-VOTE and for Spanish, call 888-VE-Y-VOTA.
