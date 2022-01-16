The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government reported multiple reports of icing on roadways and advises people to reduce driving speeds and travel cautiously, according to their website.
There have been multiple crashes due to icing on roadways.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, individuals should avoid driving if possible and make sure their houses are well insulated. More information can be found here.
The ACCGov Transit is reducing service today as the last buses are scheduled to leave the Multimodal Center at 5:45 p.m. ACCGov Leisure Services Parks & Facilities are also closing at 3:00 p.m. today.
The University of Georgia operates in accordance with the university’s academic and master calendars when implementing change due to inclement weather, according to their website.
The Office of Emergency Preparedness also offers checklists and information for safety which can be found here.
In the case of adverse weather or an emergency, UGA follows a standard protocol for communicating operating changes, which includes one of three options:
UGA is open and operating on a regular schedule;
UGA will close early or will delay opening until a specific time; or
UGA is closed, only designated employees report.