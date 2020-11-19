Confusion about the runoff elections and the two separate dates has left many wondering how, when and where they can vote in Athens-Clarke County.
Registered voters can currently request separate absentee ballots for the Dec. 1 and Jan. 5 runoff elections on the ACC or Georgia Secretary of State website.
No reason is necessary when requesting an absentee ballot, but the request must be signed by hand, contain the address for mailing the ballot, feature adequate identifying information and specify which election the absentee ballot is for. The application for an absentee ballot can be submitted by mail, fax or email.
For the Dec. 1 runoff election, all voters who want to request an absentee ballot must fill out the request form. For the Jan. 5 election, registered voters who are elderly or disabled will automatically be sent an absentee ballot and do not need to request one, according to an email from ACC Elections Assistant Pamela Long.
Absentee ballots must be received by the ACC Board of Elections office by 7 p.m. on their specified Election Day in order to be counted. Completed absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling locations on Election Day, but ACC-registered voters can use any of the six secure ballot drop boxes throughout the county or turn them in directly to the ACC Board of Elections office.
If a voter requests an absentee ballot but instead decides to vote in person, they must bring their blank ballot with them and sign a cancellation form, ACC Elections Assistant Lisa McGlaun said.
Voters can track their absentee ballots here.
Dec. 1 runoff for Western Judicial Circuit district attorney
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Dec. 1 runoff is Nov. 25.
Early voting for the Dec. 1 runoff will be held from Nov. 23-Nov. 25 in various locations around the county.
Jan. 5 runoffs for U.S. Senate and public service commissioner
The last day voters can request absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 runoffs is Dec. 31.
Early voting dates in ACC for the Jan. 5 runoff have not yet been scheduled.