The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
A 3-foot by 3-foot cage with babydolls inside was placed in the center, below the stairs of the University of Georgia Arch, as hundreds of people gathered for a vigil to end human detention camps on July 12.
The event was organized by textile artist Amanda Whitsel, former Georgia House District 117 Representative Deborah Gonzalez, retired UGA professor JoBeth Allen and singer-songwriter Caroline Aiken. The Lights for Liberty vigil in Athens was part of a larger network of hundreds of vigils occurring around the country at the same time.
Gonzalez and Whitsel said they believed it was important to join people around the world and show that there’s strength in numbers.
“We needed to do something.” Gonzalez said. “You call your congress people, you call your senators and they don’t care.”
1 of 20
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Former state representative Deborah Gonzalez (right) gets emotional alongside Beto Mendoza (left) as the names of the people who have died at detention centers are read out loud. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Shara Cherniak, with the Interfaith Sanctuary Coalition, addresses the crowd with some personal stories about her experiences as an immigrant in Spain. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Protestors listen as Don Mosley with Jubilee Partners addresses the crowd. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Beto Mendoza, with Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition, addresses the crowd in Spanish about the horrors that happen in the detention centers at the border. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Karen Menke (left) and Barbara Driher (right) raise their candles to honor those who have passed at the detention centers at the border. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Maria Gomez takes a moment of silence for those who have passed and have been separated from their families at the border. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Amanda Whitsel, one of the organizers of the vigil, talks to a policeman after a small group of counter protestors arrive. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Nnenne Onyioha-Clayton holds up her sign in protest of the immigration officers who separate families at the border and send them to detention centers. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Former state representative Deborah Gonzalez raises her arm in support alongside the entire crowd of protestors as Beto Mendoza delivers an aspiring speech. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
A counter protestor, Brother Sam (right), argues with a protestor during the light vigil. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. There was a strong turnout, and it included speeches from Deborah Gonzalez, JoBeth Allen, Beto Mendoza and several more. A smaller group of counter protestors showed up led by Brother Sam and stayed throughout the whole vigil. After everyone was done speaking, the protestors took a minute of silence for all those who have passed at the detention camps.
1 of 20
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Former state representative Deborah Gonzalez (right) gets emotional alongside Beto Mendoza (left) as the names of the people who have died at detention centers are read out loud. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
Shara Cherniak, with the Interfaith Sanctuary Coalition, addresses the crowd with some personal stories about her experiences as an immigrant in Spain. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
Protestors listen as Don Mosley with Jubilee Partners addresses the crowd. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Beto Mendoza, with Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition, addresses the crowd in Spanish about the horrors that happen in the detention centers at the border. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
Karen Menke (left) and Barbara Driher (right) raise their candles to honor those who have passed at the detention centers at the border. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
Maria Gomez takes a moment of silence for those who have passed and have been separated from their families at the border. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
DANIELA RICO
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Amanda Whitsel, one of the organizers of the vigil, talks to a policeman after a small group of counter protestors arrive. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Nnenne Onyioha-Clayton holds up her sign in protest of the immigration officers who separate families at the border and send them to detention centers. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Former state representative Deborah Gonzalez raises her arm in support alongside the entire crowd of protestors as Beto Mendoza delivers an aspiring speech. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
A counter protestor, Brother Sam (right), argues with a protestor during the light vigil. The Lights for Liberty vigil is held at the arch on main campus on June 12, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The vigil was held to support the end of human detention camps at the border of US and Mexico. (Photo/Daniela Rico)
Lights for Liberty vigils in 16 other Georgia cities took place. At around 7:00 p.m., people across the country took a moment of silence for people in detention centers.
Before the event began, an altercation broke out between a counter-protester and a woman participating in the vigil. The counter-protestor, “Brother Sam,” was using a megaphone and a headset. The woman pulled off his headset and he shoved her to the ground. The police were called but no arrests were made.
Gonzalez started the vigil by emphasizing that the event was not a protest, and that they were not going to chant. “We have people dying. We have children dying. Humans do not belong in cages. That’s why we are here today,” Gonzalez said as counter-protesters attempted to talk over her.
Representing U-Lead Athens, Allen read a poem written by an Athens poet, dedicated to the children who have died at the Southern border and in U.S. custody. “Felipe, age 8. Juan, age 16” and “Wilmer, age 2,” were some of the names Allen read.
Leanne Purdum, Athens Immigrant Rights Coalition member and graduate student at UGA, spoke about the history of the situation at the border.
“This system is not new and it's not something that developed overnight by the President. It developed over decades by both major parties.” Purdum said. “It’s also true that there are things happening today that are the results of this legal system taken over by overt anti-immigrant people who write the policy.”
AIRC co-founder Beto Mendoza’s speech focused on children in Athens. “They are not in cages right now, but they are in a different cage. It’s fear,” Mendoza said. “They fear for their parents … they don’t know if they will come back home.”
Cars that beeped when driving by were matched with loud cheers by the crowd for their support. Athens-Clarke County District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson and District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton were in attendance.
Aiken closed the vigil with a lullaby of “Amazing Grace” as people held their candles up to the sky and sang along. The vigil came to a close after a one minute moment of silence for the children at the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.