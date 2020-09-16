A flash flood watch has been issued in Georgia until Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Clarke County is listed among the counties to possibly be affected by the inclement weather due to Hurricane Sally.
The outer rainbands of Sally are expected to bring heavy rainfall as it nears inland. As of Sept. 16, it is reported that Hurricane Sally will weaken as it tracks over Georgia on Thursday and early Friday.
About 3 to 6 inches of rainfall are expected, with the possibility of higher amounts centered along a line from Columbus to Athens. In these areas, rainfall amounts could total 5 to 7 inches.
A flash flood watch means that a flash flooding is possible.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution to ensure their safety and be cautious of strong winds, flooding, downed power lines and the potential for falling trees, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT advises travelers to call 511 to report flash flooding or downed trees.
If Athens falls under a flash flood warning, here are precautionary measures to take, according to the Department of Homeland Security:
