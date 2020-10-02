The 2020 general election is shaping up to be similar to the entire year: unprecedented. For Georgians and people across the nation, voting might look different than previous years. Voters have the option to mail in their ballots, vote early in person or vote in-person on Election Day.
FiveThirtyEight reports that the pandemic has not impacted voter turnout, based on results from the primary elections. The Pew Research Center reports that Gen Z voters, identified as being ages 18-23, will make up 1 in 10 eligible voters and are more diverse than previous generations.
No matter how you choose to vote, here are important dates to keep in mind to ensure you are prepared for the general election.
Oct. 5: Voter registration deadline in Georgia for general and special elections at the federal level and runoffs at the local and state levels
Oct. 12: Early voting begins
Oct. 24: Early voting locations are required to be open to allow for Saturday voting
Oct. 30: Last day to request an absentee ballot
Nov. 3: Election Day: For those concerned about absentee ballots arriving on time, Athens-Clarke County has five absentee ballot drop boxes that close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Dec. 1: General and special election runoff for state and local races.
Georgia residents can check their voter status here and request an absentee ballot here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.