Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp won his bid for reelection over Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams Tuesday night. He won with 53.72% votes, with 88.05% of precincts reporting on Tuesday at 11:33 p.m.
“It looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated,” Kemp said at his watch party in Atlanta Tuesday night.
On Tuesday night, Abrams conceded, speaking to attendees at her watch party in Atlanta around 11:30 p.m.
“Let me begin by offering congratulations to Governor Brian Kemp,” Abrams said at her watch party in Atlanta Tuesday night. “I got into this race for one reason and one reason only — to fight. And not just any fight — a fight to save Georgia.”
This is the second time the pair have gone head-to-head for the Governor position, marking Kemp’s second term in office. In the 2018 midterm election, Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams for the seat with 50.2%, while Abrams secured 48.8% of the vote.
Kemp defeated Sen. David Perdue in the primary this May and was endorsed by former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
Kemp defeated Abrams, the former House Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and founder of Fair Fight Action, an organization Abrams founded in 2018 to address voter suppression.
Abrams disputed the results of the 2018 gubernatorial election, citing voter suppression among other issues.