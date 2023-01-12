On Mondays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Alps Road and on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. on the corner of Barnett Shoals and Gaines School Road, a group of politically active citizens, often retirees, put on public demonstrations through the progressive grassroots organization Indivisible Georgia District 10, according to active Indivisible member Karen Kuttner-Covi.
Throughout last year’s midterm elections, the group’s demonstrations promoted voter registration and candidates such as Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock.
“We are a progressive organization and we participate in democratic and progressive causes. [The public demonstrations] started out under the Black Lives Matter movement when George Floyd was murdered. The people took to the streets at that time and our demonstrations weren’t a part of an organization, it was just me and a couple of friends and my husband. Indivisible Georgia District 10 later took it over,” Kuttner-Covi said.
Indivisible GA 10 covers the 25 counties of Georgia’s 10th congressional district, GA-10, and strives to unite the community through political activism. The group aims to end voter suppression both in their communities and in the nation at large.
“As a poll worker, I’m very much aware of the fact that all of the drop boxes have been removed except for the one in front of the Board of Elections office. That right there is voter suppression. Then you have State Bill 202 which places further restrictions on the voting population, Kuttner-Covi said. “For example, we can’t pass out water on line to people who are waiting to vote – that is suppression.”
From attending hearings and meeting with lawmakers to writing letters and canvassing, GA-10 members combine their skills and passions to make an impact in the community.
“You want to find a corps of like-minded people who have a variety of skills. If the side for democracy can push to the microphone, [you need] members who know how to speak truth to power,” said Indivisible member Jackie Elsner. “You’ve got to have a full range of tools and you’re not going to get that out of one person, but build a circle of political activists and allies who, combined, can figure things out.”
The majority of the organization’s members are senior citizens. For some, activism has been a part of their lives since the 1960s. The adherence to progressive principals for nearly 60 years allows for a sense of foreknowledge about the patterns and future of the political system.
“I’ve been an active citizen all of my adult life. [My work in the community] is a product of the 60s; I burned my bra and marched with Martin Luther King Jr., so I feel that it’s a part of my generation to be an activist,” Kuttner-Covi said. “It makes me feel empowered and I want to empower the community in the same way. We have ‘my body, my choice’ signs. As a woman, that's a very personal thing and it’s meaningful; every part of what we do has a personal meaning for me.”
In a population that hosts over thirty thousand University of Georgia students, there is a profound opportunity to engage with the next generation of politicians and voters. The group reflects the idea that citizens can influence the future of their society when they band together.
Indivisible member Regina “Gina” Smith believes in the power of local advocacy.
“Many of the young idealistic people that I knew growing up have turned into old curmudgeons who have gotten more conservative and I don't think they're in a good place. So the message to young people is, it's your future. And if you don't start paying attention, it will pass you by and you will regret it,” Smith said.
Smith’s passion for community activism is rooted in her passion for fair democracy. A key tenet of IndivisibleGA10 is informing citizens of their power through their right to vote. As an organization that is deeply community-oriented, they value the importance of including as many voices as possible in the decision of elections.
“I am a firm believer that the problems with our country are being exacerbated by people [who promote] either set of extremes; people that are too far left trying to move too quickly on cultural issues and those who are too far right trying to stop things and turn back the clock to a time that frankly never existed. So all the work that I do is because I believe we have to protect our democracy at a time when, across the world, strong-armed individuals are leading entire countries into a wilderness, into a time of more authoritarianism, and I believe that the majority of Americans are reasonable, sensible, pragmatic people,” Smith said.