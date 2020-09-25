An inmate in the Athens-Clarke County jail died on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Clarke County sheriff’s office.
44-year-old Calvin Jamain Cunningham collapsed around 2:50 p.m. while walking up stairs in a housing unit at the jail, according to the release. After deputies and medical staff attempted to stabilize his condition, Cunningham was transferred to the hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead.
Cunningham was being held on a misdemeanor probation violation sentence, according to the release.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the death investigation, according to the release, but early reports of the incident show that Mr. Cunningham died of natural causes.
Cunningham’s body will undergo medical examination at the GBI crime lab, according to the release.
