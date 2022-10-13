A group of East Athens residents are demanding representation for their district following former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker’s August resignation.
Representatives of Inner East Athens Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the director of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Oct. 4, requesting more immediate representation in District 2 following the BOE’s majority vote to hold the special election to fill the position on March 21, 2023.
The suit against the BOE outlines the request for a writ of mandamus, an order from the court to a government official to fulfill their duties. This would allow an election for a representative to fill the District 2 commissioner seat on Nov. 8, the date of the midterm election.
The request was denied at an Oct. 7 hearing but members of Inner East Athens will continue to petition in favor of quicker action for District 2 representation, according to Inner East Athens president Cshanyse Allen.
The organization addressed the litigation on the steps of ACC City Hall before the mayor and commission meeting on Oct. 4. At the commission meeting, Allen spoke about the need for representation in the current District 2.
“March is not good enough. That is not acceptable to solace a large group of minority people for that amount of time, and no one stands up for the district, as we saw Tuesday at the mayor and commission meeting, that no one stood up and said anything about District 2, so that is why we filed suit so that we could get representation sooner than March,” Allen said.
Each of the ten districts have been redrawn with new boundaries effective Jan. 1, 2023. Since the BOE voted to have the vacant commissioner seat special election in March, residents of the current District 2 will continue to be without representation, as they have been for over a month.
“I try to give updates, we do have a GoFundMe to help us with our quest for litigation and to also help our neighbors who are hurting, who need litigation as well,” Allen said. “So we will continue to fight whatever you can imagine that would look like, it will be.”