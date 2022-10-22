Athens’ District 2 residents met at New Freedom Christian Center on Monday, Oct. 17 to talk about the Inner East Athens Neighbors’ lawsuit against the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections and the next steps in their work for representation.
IEAN President Cshanyse Allen was joined by Dexter Wimbish, an attorney representing the organization in legal action against the BOE regarding the District 2 special election, at the meeting. Together, they answered questions, discussed possible action moving forward as well as ways to advocate for representation in the district.
Allen listed a petition for District 2 representation as one avenue for action, hoping to reach the goal of 1,000 signatures by the Nov. 8 Georgia midterm election. As of press time on Oct. 18, the petition had reached 225 signatures.
Wimbish also emphasized the importance of the petition and its potential impact on action against disenfranchisement from the governor.
“We can ask for a meeting with the governor and say, ‘Look, we got 1,000 people in the district saying they need representation,’ and put it on the governor's — whoever it is, Stacey [Abrams] or whether it’s Brian [Kemp] — put it in their lap and say, ‘We deserve representation, we demand representation,’” Wimbish said. “And beyond that, I think what the group needs to start thinking about is other ways to influence those who will make these decisions.”
Attendees of the meeting got an update on the legal aspect of the organization’s campaign for representation in the district. On Oct. 7, the IEAN’s request for a court to order a representative to be elected earlier than March 21, 2023 was denied. But, Wimbish provided alternate avenues for taking further action including appointing a commissioner to join community meetings and listen to concerns in a non-voting position as well as sit-ins at the ACC BOE and Mayor and Commission meetings.
Melissa Darden, one of the citizens in attendance at the community meeting, spoke about the situation in District 2 after Allen adjourned the meeting.
“The next steps that we need to take is to just ask the community to come together as a whole, the whole Athens-Clarke County, so we can do what we need to be done and get the help that we need to be helped and let our voices be heard because we all have a right to be heard,” Darden said. “There is a situation and we [are] all coming together for the greater of the community.”