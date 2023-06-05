Elisa Zarate was a student at Georgia College and State University when she discovered her fascination for policy and administration. She was studying political science and psychology and had no idea where her career would take her.
“I can't say that when I started off, I ever imagined that I would be doing what I'm doing now or even court administration,” Zarate said.
Zarate assumed her appointment as Interim Clerk of Courts on June 1, following the retirement of Beverly Logan, who served in the position for three decades. Zarate was especially qualified for the position with 10 years of experience in the Athens-Clarke County Court system. She holds a Master’s in Social Work from the University of Georgia, and has worked for Athens-Clarke County Mental Health Courts for seven years. She also previously served as a court administrator for three years.
As Clerk of Courts, Zarate considers herself the “custodian of the records.” She oversees record-keeping for every level of both criminal and civil courts. She deals with everything from court documents to real estate deeds, and ensures they are filed according to the state statues.
“It's a role that I take very seriously,” Zarate said. “It's what makes the courts operate and run smoothly . . . I'm learning that there's more to this job. There's a lot of different subsections of it.”
She hasn’t even been in her new position as Clerk of Superior Courts for a week, but already she is excited to undertake a variety of projects. Zarate will continue the process of digitizing historic records from the civil courts. She says that being involved in the process of making public historic documents more accessible was a “big draw” for her when starting the new position.
Another draw was learning new ways to use technology to incorporate technology into her role. According to Zarate, her department is very advanced thanks in large part to her predecessor, Logan, who stayed in touch with industry technology.
To ensure a smooth transition, Zarate will rely on one of her greatest assets — her staff.
“I have a great staff here of clerks who have been here for many years . . . I'm not afraid to ask them for guidance and for help,” Zarate said. “My approach is to look at them first and see how things flow in our office and learn by observation.”
In the spirit of collaboration, Zarate hopes to meet with all the judicial partners including the judges, the DA, solicitor, the public defender and all the levels of courts so that she can introduce herself and ensure that she helps maintain smooth operations.
“I just want to make sure that in the first few weeks I meet with everybody and see how I can continue to work to enhance our operations,” Zarate said. “And it may be that we don't change anything. We can try some things out and maybe there's a better way. Maybe this is the best way, but I'm open to listening to others on how we can just kind of optimize our workflow.”
Collaborating with others has been among the greatest highlights of her career, Zarate said. During her time in the courts, she has worked with judges, staff and others who have inspired her. A few have been mentors who saw something in her even when she didn’t see it in herself.
“I've enjoyed working with a very diverse group of people,” Zarate said. “The relationships that I've developed over the last 10 years — I think that's been part of what keeps me coming back. You know, it's a great work environment. I enjoy seeing the changes that are taking place here.”
Zarate considers herself a natural problem solver – someone who keeps a cool head in high volume situations. The COVID-19 pandemic tested these traits, presenting one of the most challenging moments of her career thus far, but Zarate pivoted, made the necessary changes, and adapted. Zarate’s circuit moved the court hearings to another venue. Despite logistical complications, they successfully moved to the Classic Center to safely hold trials.
“I think that's one of the reasons why I was trusted with this position. During COVID, nobody really knew what to do,” Zarate said.
When she’s not filing records or working with judges and jurors, Zarate enjoys baking cakes and tending to her flower garden. She has even started an herb garden with bunches of dill, cilantro and parsley.
Originally from Texas, Zarate moved to Georgia when she was 13 and attended high school in Dublin, Georgia. She now considers Athens her home and can’t see herself living anywhere else.
“I have a six-year- old son who attends Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School, so we love [Athens],” Zarate said. “We love this community, and I think it's a wonderful place to raise a family. I'm not going anywhere.”