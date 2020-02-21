After the abrupt resignation of the previous principal, Laura Kraus has been appointed as the interim principal at Chase Street Elementary School.
Nikki Hittle, the third principal in two years at the school, resigned Feb. 17 effective immediately, cutting her contract short. Hittle gave no explanation for the abrupt resignation in her letter other than she is “choosing to explore other opportunities at this time.”
Kraus is currently an assistant principal at Whitehead Road Elementary, a position she’s had since 2016, according to a Feb. 20 press release about the appointment.
Kraus has 13 years of experience in the Clarke County School District and has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a master’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Georgia. She is working on her doctorate of education in teacher leadership at Kennesaw State University, the press release said.
“As a strong instructional leader who understands the importance of building a collaborative culture, Mrs. Kraus enjoys and values making connections with students and families,” interim Superintendent Xernona Thomas said in the press release. “I am confident in her ability to lead the Chase Street Elementary community until a permanent replacement is selected.”
Kraus will start at Chase Street on Monday, Feb. 24.
The principal position is posted for a full hire, and CCSD will begin screening candidates by the end of April and will recommend a finalist to the Board of Education by the end of the school year, according to the press release.
