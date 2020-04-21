Pat Allen watched as Clarke County inaugurated its first black sheriff almost 20 years ago. He was in the middle of a crowd at The Classic Center, where a room had been rented out to celebrate the new term. As Allen watched Ira Edwards stand in front of the crowd, he said he could tell that the new sheriff was a “solid, solid man.”
“I’ve been in this community for over 30 years, and he is one of the people that I would call if I ever needed anything,” Allen, who is in a spiritual group with Edwards, said. “Not just for law enforcement, but for anything.”
Edwards is running for reelection after five terms in office and 35 years in law enforcement. He is running against a former sheriff’s office employee, Robert Hare, and ACCPD Sergeant John Q. Williams. If Edwards is elected, he said his priorities will be recruitment and retention.
The recruitment and the retention rate at the sheriff’s office has been a “constant problem,” Edwards said. In a 2018 audit of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, a majority of employees reported a staff shortage. Employees were required to work overtime due to the shortage of staff which, according to the audit, directly affected morale.
To improve recruitment and retention numbers, Edwards began re-promoting a 2006 initiative to motivate staff members to recruit others. The “Each One, Reach One” initiative includes a $750 bonus for current team members who recommend a new employee via word-of-mouth. 56 applicants have been hired with this strategy.
Low morale was another issue cited in the audit, and Edwards said he plans on working to increase deputy morale in his next term. He said he wants to continue “holding the command staff and team members accountable” both to complete their duties and to come to him with any problems. Edwards has an open door policy, so any team member can bring an issue directly to him if necessary.
In addition to “recruiting the best,” Edwards said he will focus on the education of his deputies and rehabilitation of inmates. Edwards emphasized rehabilitation when he ran for sheriff in 2000, he said.
“It’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish,” Edwards said. “At the end of the day, we’ve all messed up. The only difference between us and the person locked up is that they got caught and we didn’t.”
Edwards said that rehabilitation at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office involves attempting to turn an inmate back into a productive citizen. Deputies at the Clarke County Jail encourage inmates to participate in numerous programs at the facility, including a GED program, which more than 150 inmates have completed, Edwards said.
An unexpected component of Edwards’ long career has been handling the outbreak of COVID-19 in Athens. The sheriff is responsible for the courthouse and the jail, facilities with operations that involve in-person gatherings. In response to COVID-19, the sheriff’s office has suspended nonessential court trials, such as property tax cases and eviction cases.
The jail is attempting to stop the spread of COVID-19 by issuing N95 masks to all of its staff members, Edwards said. The jail has also released 100 inmates who had committed “low-risk” crimes and almost had served their time in jail in order to follow social distancing guidelines, Edwards said. As of April 20, there were 220 inmates in the Clarke County Jail. Before the coronavirus surfaced, there were 350 inmates, Edwards said. Judges reviewed charges of low-risk individuals and decided to release inmates early or determine a lower bond for their release, Edwards said.
In his personal life, Edwards is following social distancing guidelines and staying in touch with friends digitally. He attends a weekly Zoom meeting with a longtime spiritual group, which Allen is a part of, and occasionally checks in with Bill Bland, a friend of 20 years.
Bland’s description of Edwards as “trustworthy, dependable and consistent” is evident in his career as sheriff and as a community figure, Bland said. In addition to Edwards’ day-to-day oversight of the jail and courthouse, he attends the annual Athens Area Black History Bowl and is an elder at Timothy Baptist Church.
