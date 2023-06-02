A Clarke County Jail inmate attempted to escape Piedmont Athens Regional hospital on Saturday, according to a press release from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate had been experiencing medical issues and jail medical staff recommended he be taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to the release. The inmate was brought to Piedmont Athens Regional around 4 p.m.
While police were removing the man from his restraints so he could provide a urine sample, the inmate pushed the sergeant present and ran toward the door, the release said. The sergeant grabbed the inmate’s hospital gown, but he got free of it and ran naked down the hall and out of the hospital. The sergeant received treatment for minor injuries to her head and shoulder.
Dispatch received calls about a naked man running down Prince Avenue at 4:06 p.m. A CCSO sergeant and an officer took the man back into custody and returned him to the Clarke County Jail without further incidents. Warrants for obstruction are being sought against the inmate, according to the release.