Community activist Jesse Houle announced his candidacy to represent District 6 on the Athens-Clarke County Commission in a Feb. 12 press release. Houle’s major platform proposals include making ACC Transit services fare-free, enacting a tenants’ bill of rights and eliminating unpaid inmate labor in Athens.

Houle co-founded the local progressive activist group Athens For Everyone and works at Nuçi’s Space. He will challenge incumbent District 6 Commissioner Jerry NeSmith at the ballot box on May 19.

In a questionnaire response on A4E’s website, Houle said his most important policy priority during his first year would be promoting economic and racial justice, which he called “inextricably interlinked.”

“You can’t have economic justice without centering [an] honest conversation about race, and you can’t have racial justice without taking action on transformative economic policy,” Houle said in the questionnaire.

Houle has worked as a musician, community organizer and assisted progressive candidates running for local and state office, according to the release.

“We are so close to having enough political will in City Hall to make real change in this community,” Houle said in the release. “To do so we need commissioners with a vision for change and courage to take action.”

Houle also serves as the operations manager for Nuçi’s Space, a local non-profit that maintains a health and resource center for musicians to help prevent suicide.

Houle’s campaign will host a kickoff party on March 1, 2-4 p.m., at Akademia Brewing Company.