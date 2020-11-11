After an unconventional race, Jesse Houle will be Athens-Clarke County’s District 6 commissioner. Houle defeated opponent Chad Lowery to fill former commissioner Jerry NeSmith’s term after his death just before the June primary race.
Houle won with 55.43% of the vote, and Lowery earned 44.57% in his first time running for political office.
Come January, Houle will be sworn in to start their own term. They’re looking forward to voting on the future of the Downtown Athens Historic District and being a part of work sessions for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects.
“It feels great to finally have a real victory,” Houle said. “It feels good to officially get plugged in and represent the people of District 6.”
Houle commended the ACC Board of Elections for getting all of the votes counted on election night so the community could know the results quickly.
“This was a referendum on next term, and it’s just really nice to have clarity,” Houle said.
Lowery did not respond to The Red & Black as of press time.