First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit the Horizons summer learning program at the University of Georgia on July 21 around 1:45 p.m., according to a press release from the White House.
Biden and Cardona are visiting as a part of a national tour highlighting how President Biden’s American Rescue Plan has supported students catching up in school through summer programs.
Horizons National is an organization dedicated to advancing educational equity through long-term partnerships with students, families, communities and schools.
The Horizons program at UGA is a subset of Horizons Atlanta and is run by the university. It was very recently established in the spring of this year. It launched with 30 Clarke County School District students but hopes to eventually serve 135 students.
Biden and Cardona will fly into the Athens Ben-Epps airport around 1:15 p.m. tomorrow.