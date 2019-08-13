Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th District attacked Democrats over border security and spoke to supporters about some of his recent votes in the House of Representatives before a crowd of Athens-Clarke County Republicans on August 12.
The event, a meeting of the Clarke County Republican Party, was attended by 50 or so people, with Hice, whose district includes Athens, as the featured speaker.
Most of Hice’s speech focused on his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. He touched on his recent Twitter feud with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her and other Democrats’ characterization of detention centers “absolute baloney.”
The only ones who win by @HouseDemocrats' refusal to address the border crisis are the cartels and coyotes. Smugglers are now renting children and using them as “passports for migration.”— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) July 31, 2019
It’s time for Congress to do our jobs to protect our borders and close asylum loopholes.
Hice recently posted a video of himself drinking from a toilet/sink device at a detention center in Texas, saying Ocasio-Cortez had misled people by saying detainees were forced to drink from toilets.
Ocasio-Cortez said the drinking fountain part of the toilet sink was not working when she visited a detention camp, and that detainees had been told by border agents to drink from the toilet part.
State Reps. Houston Gaines and Marcus Wiedower were both present — the two thanked the group for their support and urged them to be active in the next election cycle. Both candidates flipped their respective districts red last November after they had been won by Democrats in a 2017 special election.
“These two seats are gonna be two of the most competitive in the state of Georgia,” Gaines said.
Another announcement before Hice’s speech concerned the ACC Board of Elections. E. Walter Wilson is stepping down as the Republican-appointed member of the Board and will be replaced by Ann Garland. Mokah-Jasmine Johnson is the appointed member of the Democratic Party.
Hice mentioned the bipartisan two-year spending bill that was passed in Congress and signed by the President. Despite having Trump’s backing, Hice voted against it, calling it “a horrible bill” due to its raising the debt ceiling and increasing discretionary spending.
In the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Hice said it was not the time to be making decisions about gun laws, adding he was “very concerned” about “red flag” laws that some Republicans, including Trump, have come out to support.
Red flag laws allow courts to authorize temporary gun confiscation when people exhibit indicators that they might use guns for harm against themselves or others.
Clarke County GOP Chairman Gordon Rhoden reiterated the group’s opposition to next year’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which will appear on the ballot to fund.
Rhoden closed the meeting by reminding attendees of the importance of the 2020 election in Georgia, saying if they attended an ACC Mayor and Commission meeting they would “get a sense” of what a Democratic majority in the state House would look like, alluding to the progressive leanings of many ACC commissioners.
