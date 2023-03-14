John Culpepper, Athens-Clarke County’s new District 7 Commissioner, has been an Athenian his whole life, and decided to enter the political sphere last year. Culpepper said he wanted to make a difference in his own community, whether that be in his small business or in government.
“I want to take care of our community,” Culpepper said. “My policies and my beliefs are what’s best for the community, what’s best for the entire community, not just one small portion of constituents.”
Culpepper is the owner of Express Employment Professionals, an employment agency in Athens, and said he hopes to implement several new policies regarding workforce and economic development during his tenure on the commission. Express started in 1983 and Culpepper has run the Athens office since 2006. The company works with small businesses to offer new staff. Collectively, Express and their 800 locations have found jobs for over half a million people.
Culpepper is also interested in education and youth development. He said he hopes to work alongside the University of Georgia, which Culpepper said is the largest employer in Athens-Clarke County. Culpepper said he thinks a close relationship could lead to a big economic impact.
Culpepper also wants to create a partnership with the Clarke County School District and looks forward to planning with the commission and board of education to work together.
With the help of technical colleges, UGA and the school district, he hopes to create post-high school plans for Athens residents. He also hopes to develop youth centers to help the children in our community grow through positive influences. According to ACC Gov, Culpepper has been involved in the community himself due to his role on the Salvation Army board.
In his work with fellow commissioners, Culpepper said he hopes to work with his fellow commissioners under a code of conduct to continue to foster respect both within City Hall and outside of it. Parts of the code include biannual training sessions on government responsibilities, preparing an annual report, and following the correct procedure for all commission meetings.
Culpepper said the commission meetings held so far and his budding relationships with fellow commissioners make him hopeful for the work they can do in the future.
“I really am excited and optimistic about the work that we can get done with this group,” Culpepper said. “I feel like we all have differences, but we all have the good of the community at heart, and we might not all agree on something, but we’re going to be respectful towards each other.”
Heather Youngquist, a branch manager at Express, has been with Culpepper’s team since 2011 when mutual friends connected them. She started as the office coordinator, then became a consultant, and was later promoted to branch manager.
“John has such a big heart and it doesn’t matter who you are,” Youngquist said. “He has a heart for all walks of life.”
Culpepper said he looks forward to representing his home in the Classic City and working alongside the other commissioners.
“I’m honestly quite emotional about it and want our community to be successful. I want to create a better life for everyone here to be able to work, live and play,” Culpepper said. “I want to create opportunities for everyone.”