Jonathan Wallace ran a primary campaign for the Democratic nomination in Georgia House District 119 even though he had no challenger. The effort included building a team and defining roles early, Wallace said. The purpose was to build momentum and learn from the 2018 election that saw him lose the District 119 seat after winning in a 2017 special election.
“The momentum had already started back in January,” Wallace said. “I think that is the biggest key, the biggest difference is my mentality, my focus.”
Wallace was able to have one in-person event in late February before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to his campaign. During the months at the height of the pandemic this spring, Wallace stepped away from the campaign at various points to focus on relief efforts in the community.
When the general election campaign started this fall, campaigning looked different since canvassing and in person events were no longer feasible due to COVID-19. But before starting the fall push, Wallace decided to see what the community needed from a public health perspective.
Individuals 65 and older are amongst the most at-risk groups to experience complications due to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also lists wearing nose and mouth coverings as a way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.
The public health information and guidelines prompted Wallace to address the crisis through his campaign. The campaign reached out to members in the district that are 65 and older to see if anyone needed masks.
The campaign gave away over 350 masks, Wallace said.
“I talked to Republicans, I talked to Democrats, I talked to independents,” Wallace said, “and the number one thing I heard up and down the political divide was ‘thank you.’”
The early campaign activity and COVID-19 outreach are pieces of Wallace’s effort to turn a largely Republican district blue in 2020. Wallace hopes to fully expand Medicaid and fully fund public education if elected, he said.
While flipping the district may be difficult, winning would be a major factor in helping Democrats turn the Georgia State House blue, Wallace said.
Dynamics of the district
This year’s race marks the third election in a row Wallace has run in District 119. The Democrat won 2017’s special election against three Republicans, one of whom was Marcus Wiedower, whom Wallace faces on Nov. 3.
District 119 covers a portion of Athens-Clarke County and nearly all of Oconee County. The adjacent District 117, which also covers parts of ACC, followed the same trend of a Democratic win in 2017, with a Republican flipping the race in 2018.
ACC, a traditionally blue county, had a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum on the ballot in 2017 that skewed the electorate, said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock.
Oconee is a traditionally red county, and increased turnout in the more Democratic ACC helped Democrats in the local races. Wallace may have a chance to turn the district back, but some of that may be out of his hands, Bullock said.
“My expectation is that when most voters go to the polls they are going to vote a straight party line,” Bullock said. “I would think for Wallace to do well, Joe Biden would have to do well in his district.”
Democratic success in the district probably would require high voter turnout in the ACC section of the district, Bullock said. If the Wallace campaign can target neighborhoods that Democrats normally do well in, they could increase turnout in that fashion.
The most consequential element of the state house elections in Georgia may be redistricting that will be decided by the state legislature, Bullock said. Without a majority in the state senate or state house, Democrats currently don’t have a “seat at the table,” when it comes to the plans for redistricting, Bullock said.
Winning during a pandemic
One effective method to campaigning on the ground is door-to-door canvassing, Bullock said. However, that option has been removed due to the pandemic. The campaign is currently focused on methods like phone banking and sending postcards to reach voters, said Wallace campaign volunteer Julie Range.
Phone banking is a political campaigning method that reaches constituents through phone calls from volunteers.
One prominent topic when it comes to phone banking is ensuring voters in the district are requesting and receiving their absentee ballots, Range said. When it comes to specific issues or policy concerns, the campaign extends opportunities to speak with Wallace one-on-one.
“This is the only way some people can get one-on-one conversations with [candidates] is by the phone, since we can’t really knock on doors,” Range said. “We’ve had to rethink the whole process to be safe, especially in the college town.”
When Wallace was in office in 2017, Medicaid expansion and funding public education were two prominent issues he advocated for, he said. During that term Wallace and Deborah Gonzalez of District 117 co-sponsored a bill to fully expand Medicaid in Georgia, but the bill eventually failed. Medicaid has still not been fully expanded in Georgia.
Issues like access to affordable healthcare, and public education are intertwined with poverty, Wallace said, which is an issue prominent in part of District 119. ACC has a poverty rate of 31.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The link between policy issues are key to creating a “stronger community as a whole,” Wallace said.
“We have the university here which is a fantastic resource with folks with education in so many fields. But we still have high poverty,” Wallace said. “So reconciling the two is I think the dilemma that’s faced this community for generations. And it’s something I’m not scared to face head on.”
