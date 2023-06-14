Joy Village School announced it would be closing its doors due to financial struggles, according to a letter sent to supporters on May 29.

The school, which opened in August 2022, emphasized creating a space for Black students to explore their identity and learn in a safe environment. It was the first of its kind in the area, and was largely supported through community donations and sponsorships.

According to the letter — which was written by the school’s founder and director, Lora Smothers — the school was not financially viable, even with the support of Joy Village families and the community.

“The amount of funding needed to make Joy Village sustainable is beyond anything a single fundraiser or grant could address, unless that fundraiser or grant could raise six figures year after year,” Smothers wrote.

Joy Village will be continuing to collect donations and hold fundraising events through July — including Jump for Joy on Juneteenth on June 19 at Rush Trampoline Park — to pay teacher salaries, the letter said. The school will also be continuing its Joy Village camp this summer at St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church.

Smothers wrote in the letter that, despite the closure, she is grateful for what the school was able to accomplish, and plans to continue working to improve the lives of children and families in the Athens community.

“Even though I hoped for more time to live this dream, I can honestly say: IT WAS WORTH IT. And I pray that every single donor reading this knows that your investment was worth it too,” Smothers wrote. “We cast a vision for a totally different kind of education in our city, and who knows how those seeds of inspiration may grow?”