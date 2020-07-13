We’re hearing from Black activists who are leading the protests movement in Athens in today’s episode. Nationwide protests have continued for more than a month, calling for racial justice and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. On a local level, Black women continue to step up as leaders of the activism movement in Athens.
Enterprise editor Anila Yoganathan and news assistant Gabriela Miranda spoke with UGA sociology student Ashley Crooks-Allen and county commissioner Mariah Parker about their activism and about intersectionality in the movement.
You can also listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.