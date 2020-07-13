We’re hearing from Black activists who are leading the protests movement in Athens in today’s episode. Nationwide protests have continued for more than a month, calling for racial justice and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. On a local level, Black women continue to step up as leaders of the activism movement in Athens.

Enterprise editor Anila Yoganathan and news assistant Gabriela Miranda spoke with UGA sociology student Ashley Crooks-Allen and county commissioner Mariah Parker about their activism and about intersectionality in the movement.

You can also listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.