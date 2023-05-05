Podcast host, advocate, activist, jack-of-all-trades radio man, true crime junkie — it’s safe to say that Cameron Harrelson wears many hats.
Throughout the past 10 years, the lifelong advocate has worked to make Athens a safe and inclusive place for all, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, through his work with the Athens Pride and Queer Collective. He has also forged the way for change in cold case law in Georgia.
Harrelson came to Athens to study political science at the University of Georgia with plans to attend law school. He grew up in Appling County at the southern end of the state and said living in Athens proved to be a stark contrast to his rural, conservative upbringing.
“There was a whole world that was an oyster to me when I came here, and it certainly interfered with being a successful student,“ Harrelson said.
During his first two years at UGA, Harrelson said he struggled with the loss of support from his family for a brief period after coming out to them as gay. He said he needed time to grow and take a break from school, and he found his way forward from there.
Passion reignited
After he left UGA, Harrelson started working at a funeral home, where he encountered many families who had lost loved ones to homicide and suicide that did not receive the resolution of closure. Harrelson himself experienced tragic losses, such as the murder of his second cousin and the loss of his friend who was killed by a distracted driver.
Seeing the struggles of these families reignited Harrelson’s long-held passion of helping others in these situations. When the pandemic started, he took a leap of faith and started a podcast.
“I saw so many cases of homicide, suicide, etc. that were just so devastating, and oftentimes there was no resolution for the families,” Harrelson said. “When I saw the pandemic coming, I looked at my partner and said: ‘Hey, I’m kind of over the corporate world right now, I’m just gonna start a podcast.’”
Under the name Cameron Jay, Harrelson began working on “Classic City Crime,” a podcast chronicling true crime cases in Athens. Most notably, the first season took listeners through the 22-year-old cold case of the murder of UGA law student Tara Louise Baker. Harrelson said he never expected the amount of support the podcast has received, garnering over 1.3 million listeners to date.
“I thought we would have a few hundred people tune in, and then it would be over and I would go back to my corporate job, reluctantly. And that’s not what happened,” Harrelson said.
Through the podcast, Harrelson has worked to enact big changes on the state level when it comes to cold cases. Harrelson saw a need for a state law similar to the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, a federal law that allows families to have an independent review board reexamine the cold case after five years.
He and the Baker family joined forces with the family of Rhonda Sue Coleman, who was murdered in 1990 in Hazlehurst, Georgia. After months of advocacy the Coleman-Baker Act was passed unanimously in the Georgia State House and Senate. It was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on April 28.
“Tara’s case, though I was not able through my podcast to solve her homicide … we still have in some way made sure that her death was not in vain, because the law will now forever be on the books,” Harrelson said.
Harrelson also returned to school, and is close to completing a degree in criminology from the University of West Georgia. He said he hopes to use this education to continue his work in victim advocacy. Harrelson is also an account manager and media consultant for 98.7 WGAU radio station and Cox Media.
Taking pride
Harrelson has also been a key figure in the APQC. He discovered the organization through the Pride festival and immediately felt the group’s love and acceptance.
Harrelson joined the board and became president, and was instrumental in hosting the first Pride parade in Athens, as well as advocating for the installation of rainbow crosswalks downtown. Harrelson now serves as the president emeritus of APQC.
Harrelson’s APQC colleague and close friend Danielle Bonanno, the current president, described him as a “powerhouse” and “passionate go-getter” who dedicates his mind to his goals. His long list of accomplishments speak to this mindset, Bonanno said.
Marissa Chastain, current APQC vice president, first met Harrelson at a board meeting two years ago and has since grown closer to him. Chastain said the kindness and inclusivity of his character stand out to her.
“From my first board meeting, I saw him as a person that I could talk to and ask questions with no judgment. I think that’s why it’s so easy to get to know and love him, because he just has a way of making people feel like they’re important, like they’re valued,” Chastain said.
Harrelson said one of his core memories from the first Pride parade was when a young man approached him and said it had been the best day of his life. He told Harrelson that he came out to his family who immediately accepted him and adamantly thanked him and the APQC for creating such a loving space for him to do that.
“To see that in his eyes, this glimmer of hope and this self acceptance and this ease of burden that happens when people are validated and accepted for exactly who they are ... that’s not only life changing for someone, but it certainly can be lifesaving, too,” Harrelson said. “To see that quantified in that individual reminded me that even if just one person walks away feeling better or … more accepted, ... or more loved, then we’ve done our job, and we certainly did that day.”
Bonanno and Chastain said Harrelson rarely backs down from a challenge.
“He’s not afraid to upset people with his advocacy and I love that. He stands up for what’s right. He has a lot of integrity,” Bonanno said.
‘Thank God for Athens’
Recently, Harrelson was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after 8 months of doctor’s visits. Now, his focus is on beating cancer and taking care of himself, and he wants to encourage others to remember to do the same.
“What’s next is that key piece of recuperation and self care,” Harrelson said. “Make no mistake, when these treatments are over, I’m gonna be back and better than ever, so Athens just be ready to buckle up and get back to work on all these different issues that I’m passionate about.”
Harrelson said he is thankful for the opportunities and relationships he’s been provided in his time in Athens.
“Thank God for Athens. When I came here I was such a lost soul, I was internally battling with being gay and struggling to want to live, and then I came here and I met people that were like me, supported me and wanted me and opened their arms to me. And that saved my life, it changed my life and it has forever altered the trajectory of my life,” Harrelson said.
“I truly believe that the work I am doing here is making sure that every person that comes to Athens or chooses to call it home finds the exact same Athens that I found. So that’s what I’m going to keep working to do.”