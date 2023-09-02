Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz joined other mayors from around the state on Friday in a letter urging Governor Kemp and the members of the Georgia General Assembly to take action to lessen gun violence in the state. The letter is signed by 43 mayors.
Gun violence is currently the primary killer of children, and the state of Georgia is a “top exporter of illegal weapons,” according to the mayors’ statement.
The letter explains that the lessening of gun violence will be a long process, likening it to the process of getting healthier water and cleaner air, as well as the betterment of the roadways. However, the mayors suggest that Governor Kemp has the power to initiate these changes.
“Just as decades of progress have led to cleaner air, healthier drinking water and safer roadways, you have in your authority the ability to diminish gun violence,” the letter said.
The mayors proposed a list of methods to aid in the lessening of gun violence in the state. These methods include: