To prepare for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Ian, expected to make landfall in Georgia later this week, Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 26, according to a release from the governor’s office.
According to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Ian is expected to begin strengthening from Sunday and through Tuesday, when it becomes a Category 4 hurricane. While models suggest its route is still undetermined and that it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, Ian could cause severe weather damage for parts of Georgia, the release said.
The activation is in coordination with Chris Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the National Weather Service and other storm response agencies.
"I want to thank Director Stallings and his team, as well as our emergency management partners throughout the state who stand at the ready, ensuring Georgia is prepared for whatever this major storm system could bring," said Kemp. "I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify. Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance."
According to the release, Georgians are encouraged to remain aware of weather forecasts and reports on Ian and consult the informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes storm preparedness tips.